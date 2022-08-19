Dr. Joseph Skurka, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skurka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Skurka, DPM
Overview
Dr. Joseph Skurka, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital, Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital and Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Ephraim Mcdowell Behavioral Health216 W Walnut St Ste A, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 239-5870
Ephraim Mcdowell James B Haggin Hospital464 Linden Ave, Harrodsburg, KY 40330 Directions (859) 239-1470
Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center217 S 3rd St, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 239-4200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital
- Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Saved my toe, when others said amputate he took on the challenge and did an amazing job fixing the unfixable. Just saying thanks for being a great surgeon and a decent human being.
About Dr. Joseph Skurka, DPM
- Podiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
