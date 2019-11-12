Dr. Skender has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Skender, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Skender, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Mclaren Oakland and MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena.
Dr. Skender works at
Locations
-
1
Oakland Arthritis Center P C.32270 Telegraph Rd Ste 120, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 646-1965
-
2
Felicia Ivascu M.d. Plc.3535 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 646-1965
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Mclaren Oakland
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skender?
I've been seeing Dr Skender for about a year and a half. My first appt he dx me right away, and we discussed treatment plans. Each visit is quick, he's only in room about 15 minutes, but he is direct and to the point.
About Dr. Joseph Skender, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1255420766
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skender works at
Dr. Skender has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Skender. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skender.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.