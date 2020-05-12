Dr. Joseph Skandalaris, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skandalaris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Skandalaris, DO
Dr. Joseph Skandalaris, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Howell, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.
Skandalaris Medical Center915 N Michigan Ave Ste 500, Howell, MI 48843 Directions (517) 873-1000
Dr. Joe has always looked out for my best interest and health. He has constantly diagnosed my issues with success. Many times all I would need is to call him and discuss my symptoms and he would have a remedy over the phone or internet with out the need for an office visit. Office visits are always very educating and informative. I highly recommend Dr. Joe.
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Skandalaris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skandalaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Skandalaris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skandalaris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skandalaris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skandalaris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.