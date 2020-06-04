Overview

Dr. Joseph Singer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Port, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Singer works at SARASOTA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT in North Port, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.