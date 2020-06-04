Dr. Joseph Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Singer, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Singer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Port, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Singer works at
Locations
-
1
North Port Health Center Pharmacy6950 Outreach Way, North Port, FL 34287 Directions (941) 529-0300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singer?
Dr. Singer is an excellent doctor. He is friendly and is always there to answer your questions or concerns. I felt very comfortable and didn't feel rush at all. The wait time was about 15-45 min. He delivered my perfectly healthy baby in May 2020.
About Dr. Joseph Singer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1306894993
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singer works at
Dr. Singer has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.