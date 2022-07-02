Dr. Joseph Shvidler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shvidler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Shvidler, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Shvidler, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Locations
-
1
Seattle Facial Plastic Surgery Center1101 Madison St Ste 1280, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 624-6200
-
2
MultiCare ENT, Allergy & Med Aesthetics - Gig Harbor4545 Point Fosdick Dr # 250, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 792-6660
-
3
Portland Center for Facial Plastic Surgery10690 NE Cornell Rd Ste 324A, Hillsboro, OR 97124 Directions (503) 899-0006
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and friendly staff, Dr. Shvidler always takes his time explaining things and offering his professional knowledge as an amazing surgeon!
About Dr. Joseph Shvidler, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1245202175
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Med Center
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Tripler Army Med Center
- PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- Loyola University Chicago
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shvidler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shvidler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shvidler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shvidler speaks Russian and Ukrainian.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Shvidler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shvidler.
