Dr. Shung has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Shung, MD
Dr. Joseph Shung, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Mountain Orthopaedic Specialists Inc1550 S Union Ave Ste 210, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 301-5150
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Excellent outcome from surgery on my thumb. Removed a cyst & spur. I have complete & thorough use of this thumb now. Very grateful. Thank you, Dr. Shung.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1861810103
- Upper Extremity Fellowship, University of Mississippi, Jackson, MS
- Orthopedic Surgery Residency, University Of South Alabama-Mobile Al
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
Dr. Shung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shung.
