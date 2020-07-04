Overview

Dr. Joseph Shrout, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.



Dr. Shrout works at Shady Grove Adventist Hospital Wound Care Center in Rockville, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.