Dr. Joseph Shrout, MD
Dr. Joseph Shrout, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Dr. Shrout works at
Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center9901 Medical Center Dr, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 340-9200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Germantown Office19735 Germantown Rd Ste 120, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 340-9200
Rockville Office9601 Blackwell Rd Ste 100, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 340-9200
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Very favorable experience. He provided treatment for my tennis elbow (from painting and other activities). Pain is gone. Also educated me on how to avoid this happening again, managing activities etc... high recommend.
- Curtis National Hand Center, Union Memorial Hospital
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Medigan Army Medical Center
- USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
- Oregon State University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Shrout has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shrout on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
