Dr. Joseph Shovlin, MD
Dr. Joseph Shovlin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Princeton Medical Center and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.
Amendo M T MD5 Centre Dr Ste 1B, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 409-2777
Outlook Eyecare100 Canal Pointe Blvd Ste 100, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 419-1920Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Princeton Medical Center
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Very thorough, listens to you, and I didn’t feel rushed. I had upper and lower eyelid surgery and I’m very pleased.
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Wisc Med School
- Ny Hospital Cornell University
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Dr. Shovlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shovlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shovlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shovlin works at
Dr. Shovlin has seen patients for Stye, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shovlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shovlin speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Shovlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shovlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shovlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shovlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.