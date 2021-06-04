Overview

Dr. Joseph Shinn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .



Dr. Shinn works at Franciscan Saint Elizabeth Health E in Lafayette, IN with other offices in Lebanon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.