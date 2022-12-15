Dr. Sherrill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Sherrill, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Sherrill, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They graduated from Saint Louis School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Locations
The Iowa Clinic Methodist Medical Center Plaza II1215 Pleasant St, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 875-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sherrill performed spinal surgery on my lower back five years ago. He showed me X-rays and explained what would be involved during this long procedure. He was very thorough and knowledgeable; I trusted him completely. I have faithfully followed his instructions and the exercises given by the physical therapist. Now I walk without pain and feel stronger in my back. I highly recommend Dr. Sherrill as a neurosurgeon; he’s a terrific guy!
About Dr. Joseph Sherrill, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Health Sciences Center
- Saint Louis School Of Medicine
- Drury College
- Neurosurgery
