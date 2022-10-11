Dr. Joseph Sherrill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherrill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Sherrill, MD
Dr. Joseph Sherrill, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vestavia Hills, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Cullman Regional Medical Center.
Precision Sports Medicine & Orthopedics - Vestavia200 Montgomery Hwy Ste 125, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Directions (205) 822-4357
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Cullman Regional Medical Center
I saw him in 2017. He was personal bedside manor awesome. Plan to see asap. He is a wonderful surgeon. Elizabeth A Cross RN.
About Dr. Joseph Sherrill, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1164442208
- U Ala
- Bapt Med Ctr-Montclair
- U So Ala
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Univeristy Of Alabama
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Sherrill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherrill has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherrill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherrill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherrill.
