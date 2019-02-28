Dr. Joseph Sheppe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheppe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Sheppe, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Sheppe, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1333 Taylor St Ste 4A, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 779-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Been a patient of Dr. Sheppe for several years,both office and surgical. He is a very compassionate and knowledgeable physician of extensive medical capability. He has been my follow up doctor since my colorectal cancer. I did not know of him prior to cancer, but I am convinced my journey would have been much easier if I had. Staff will help you in any way possible. They all are fine people and have been a blessing to me.
About Dr. Joseph Sheppe, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1619957453
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak
- Charleston Area Med Center
- Charleston Area Med Ctr
- West Virginia University
- Marshall University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheppe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheppe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheppe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheppe has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheppe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheppe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheppe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheppe, there are benefits to both methods.