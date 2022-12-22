Dr. Joseph Shelton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shelton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Shelton, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Shelton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Ameripath Texas Lp At Gant900 W Magnolia Ave Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 870-7300
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Dr. Shelton is a thorough, thoughtful doctor who answered all my questions, performed my EGD and Colonoscopy, and provided the results in a timely manner. I was treated like a bit of a celebrity in the TDDC facility, so while these procedures are not the most pleasant thing to have done, this was about as good as it gets. And this was my third!
- Baylor University Medical Center
- U Tx Southwestern/Parkland Hosp
- Baylor College Of Medicine
