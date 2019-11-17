Overview

Dr. Joseph Shehan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Lakeside and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Shehan works at Think Whole Person Healthcare in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.