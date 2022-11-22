Dr. Joseph Shehadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shehadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Shehadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Shehadi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital, Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Shehadi works at
Locations
-
1
Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy807 Farson St Ste 136, Belpre, OH 45714 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Selby General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shehadi?
Dr Shehadi performed a coccxygectomy on me after my failure to find anyone qualified to do so. He is one of the few neurosurgeons near my area in Ohio qualified to perform this surgery that I could find. Once he obtained the appropriate imaging that confirmed my need for surgery he was quick to get it done and he and his staff have been courteous and helpful through this. I Highly recommend him!!!
About Dr. Joseph Shehadi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, French
- 1174560890
Education & Certifications
- McGill University-Royal Victoria Hosp
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus|Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shehadi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shehadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shehadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shehadi works at
Dr. Shehadi has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Low Back Pain and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shehadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shehadi speaks French.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Shehadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shehadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shehadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shehadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.