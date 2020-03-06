Overview

Dr. Joseph Shayeb, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LILLE II / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shayeb works at Texas Tech Physicians in Midland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.