Dr. Joseph Shaughnessy, MD
Dr. Joseph Shaughnessy, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.
OHC Eastgate601 Ivy Gtwy, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Directions (513) 751-2273
Oncology Hematology Care3301 Mercy Health Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (888) 649-4800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I always leave an appointment with Dr. Shaughnessey feeling that I have been told what I need to know about my condition and treatment plan. He is easy to talk with, attentive and calm speaking.
About Dr. Joseph Shaughnessy, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- University Of Louisville
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Shaughnessy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaughnessy accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaughnessy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaughnessy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaughnessy.
