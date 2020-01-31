Dr. Sharpe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Sharpe, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Sharpe, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital.
Dr. Sharpe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Main Office1900 Church St Ste 305, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharpe?
Dr. Sharpe takes a personal interest in his patients' well-being and tries to tailor his treatment to fit the individual patients' needs. Like every other medical specialty, psychiatry is not an exact science and what works for some patients might not work at all for others. Dr. Sharpe tries to recognize that phenomenon and react accordingly. He truly wants to do the best job that he can do to improve his patients' quality of life. Due to circumstances that are not relevant to this review I am no longer able to see him and that is very unfortunate for me.
About Dr. Joseph Sharpe, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1508863929
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- Duke University Medical Center
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- California
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharpe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharpe works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharpe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharpe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharpe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharpe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.