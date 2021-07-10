Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Shapiro, MD
Dr. Joseph Shapiro, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Valley Village, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Acupedics Acupuncture Group Inc.12660 Riverside Dr Ste 325, Valley Village, CA 91607 Directions (818) 769-5998
Michael J. Roberts MD Inc.7230 Medical Center Dr Ste 602, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 769-5998
Been a patient of Dr Shapiro for over 3 years, receiving allergy treatments as an alternative to more aggressive ENT surgery. His office staff is friendly and efficient and gets me out fast. Although paid parking is available, there is also lots of parking in the area. A+
- Allergy & Immunology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1528070737
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Allergy & Immunology
