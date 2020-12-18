Dr. Joseph Shanahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Shanahan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Shanahan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Shanahan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Shanahan Rheumatology & Immunotherapy2222 E NC Highway 54 Ste 200, Durham, NC 27713 Directions (919) 405-2040
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Rex Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shanahan?
In over 40 years of treatment, countless doctors failed to relieve my suffering and get my autoimmune issues under control. I was frustrated and at times angry. Those doctors were either poorly trained, had a terrible bedside manner, or simply didn’t listen to me. I suffered, I think, needlessly. It was only when my pulmonologist intervened and recommended Dr. Shanahan to me that I finally found the relief I desperately needed. From my first visit Dr. Shanahan’s staff genuinely friendly and, even better, highly competent. The camaraderie in his office is infectious and quickly puts me at ease. It is so obvious that Dr. Shanahan truly cares about his patients. He asks lots of insightful questions and listens – really listens – to what I tell him. In over two years now, he has never once cut me off mid-sentence. Happily, within months of that first visit, I felt like a kid again. My pain was under control, and I had energy to burn. He. Is. The. Best!!!!!
About Dr. Joseph Shanahan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1043394901
Education & Certifications
- Duke U Med Ctr
- Duke U Med Ctr
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shanahan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shanahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shanahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shanahan works at
Dr. Shanahan has seen patients for Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis and Psoriatic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shanahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanahan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.