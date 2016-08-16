Overview

Dr. Joseph Shalit, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with North Okaloosa Medical Center.



Dr. Shalit works at Crestview Heart Clinic in Crestview, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.