Overview

Dr. Joseph Shalhoub, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New Jersey Med Sch UMDNJ and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and St. John's Health.



Dr. Shalhoub works at Internal Medicine Physicians of the North Shore in Peabody, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.