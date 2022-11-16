See All Dermatologists in Eagan, MN
Dr. Joseph Shaffer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Shaffer, MD

Dermatology
5 (83)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joseph Shaffer, MD is a Dermatologist in Eagan, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University College London, University Of London, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Shaffer works at Dermatology Consultants Eagan in Eagan, MN with other offices in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Charles Crutchfield III, MD
Dr. Charles Crutchfield III, MD
10 (991)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Eagan Office
    1215 Town Centre Dr Ste 200, Eagan, MN 55123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 251-3300
  2. 2
    Vadnais Heights Office
    3555 Willow Lake Blvd Ste 240, Saint Paul, MN 55110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 209-1600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • SelectCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 83 ratings
    Patient Ratings (83)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shaffer?

    Nov 16, 2022
    Dr. Shaffer performed MOHS surgery on me a year ago and again November 2022. It was quick and painless. Healing perfectly. He is the best at this procedure.
    — Nov 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Shaffer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Shaffer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shaffer to family and friends

    Dr. Shaffer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shaffer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Shaffer, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Shaffer, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427167691
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Lukes/Roosevelt MC
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University College London, University Of London, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Shaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shaffer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaffer has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    83 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaffer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Shaffer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.