Dr. Joseph Shaffer, MD
Dr. Joseph Shaffer, MD is a Dermatologist in Eagan, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University College London, University Of London, School Of Medicine.
Eagan Office1215 Town Centre Dr Ste 200, Eagan, MN 55123 Directions (651) 251-3300
Vadnais Heights Office3555 Willow Lake Blvd Ste 240, Saint Paul, MN 55110 Directions (651) 209-1600
Dr. Shaffer performed MOHS surgery on me a year ago and again November 2022. It was quick and painless. Healing perfectly. He is the best at this procedure.
About Dr. Joseph Shaffer, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1427167691
- St Lukes/Roosevelt MC
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University College London, University Of London, School Of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Shaffer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaffer has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaffer.
