Dr. Joseph Sferra, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (12)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Sferra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Sferra works at ProMedica Physicians General Surgery in Sylvania, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ProMedica Physicians General Surgery
    5700 Monroe St Unit 106, Sylvania, OH 43560
    Champaign Dental Group
    2120 W Central Ave Fl 2, Toledo, OH 43606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (12)
    Jun 17, 2020
    I first met Dr. Sferra when he implanted a port for chemotherapy. I found him to be very professional, friendly and an excellent surgeon. He spoke to me about a secondary issue, which I am aware of, and that it needed to be addressed with my thyroid doctor. I felt very comfortable speaking to him and would not hesitate to recommend him.
    About Dr. Joseph Sferra, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659374502
    Education & Certifications

    • Wayne St University Affil Hospital
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    • Denison University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Sferra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sferra is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Sferra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sferra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Sferra has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sferra on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sferra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sferra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sferra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sferra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

