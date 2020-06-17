Overview

Dr. Joseph Sferra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Sferra works at ProMedica Physicians General Surgery in Sylvania, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.