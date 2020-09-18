Overview

Dr. Joseph Seymour, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Seymour works at Michigan Otolarnglgy Sgy Assocs in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Allen Park, MI, Southfield, MI and Brighton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.