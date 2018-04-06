See All Plastic Surgeons in Aurora, CO
Dr. Joseph Serota, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Serota, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.

Dr. Serota works at Advanced Cosmetic Surgery Center in Aurora, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Cosmetic Surgery Center
    13701 E Mississippi Ave Ste 220, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Plastic Surgical Procedures
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Plastic Surgical Procedures

Ratings & Reviews
Apr 06, 2018
I’ve been going too Doctor Serota for years!! I’ve had a breast augmentation, tummy tuck and fillers!! And I’m very happy to report I have scheduled a Brazilian butt lift for later this month ?? Now I know this sounds like a lot of surgery and all this must’ve been very expensive but with all the financed options he offers it’s definitely doable!!
— Apr 06, 2018
About Dr. Joseph Serota, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 46 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1598802217
Education & Certifications

  • U New Mexico
  • Medical College of Ohio
  • Bayley Seton Hospital
  • University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Serota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Serota has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Serota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Serota works at Advanced Cosmetic Surgery Center in Aurora, CO. View the full address on Dr. Serota’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Serota. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serota.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

