Dr. Joseph Seria, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Seria, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Private Office of Joseph Seria MD3915 Watson Rd Ste 204, Saint Louis, MO 63109 Directions (314) 647-2777
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Seria has been my PCP since ‘04. The man is amazing. He genuinely cares about his patients. He’s the best damn doctor on earth.
About Dr. Joseph Seria, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 55 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Seria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
