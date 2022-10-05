Dr. Joseph Selem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Selem, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital.
The Selem Center Ophthalmology & Plastic Surgery814 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 510, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 444-0221Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Miami Eye Center3850 SW 87th Ave Ste 304, Miami, FL 33165 Directions (305) 326-0260Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
- Coral Gables Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Personal de recepción y asistentes muy amables. El dr muy bueno. Excelente profesional. Lo recomiendo al 100%. Totalmente satisfecha.
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Ponce Sch of Med
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Selem has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Selem has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Selem speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Selem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selem.
