Overview

Dr. Joseph Seipel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Seipel works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

