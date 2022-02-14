See All Neurologists in New Albany, IN
Dr. Joseph Seipel, MD

Neurology
3
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Joseph Seipel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.

Dr. Seipel works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology
    825 Northgate Blvd Ste 201, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology
    1850 State St, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Baptist Health Floyd

Sleep Apnea
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Sleep Apnea
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon

2.8
Feb 14, 2022
Seemed genuinely concerned about my well-being
— Feb 14, 2022
  • Neurology
  • 38 years of experience
  • English, Chinese
  • 1043213408
  • University Mo
  • St Joseph Med Center
  • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
  • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Joseph Seipel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seipel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Seipel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Seipel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Seipel works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology in New Albany, IN. View the full address on Dr. Seipel’s profile.

Dr. Seipel has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seipel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Seipel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seipel.

