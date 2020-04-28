Dr. Joseph Sedrak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sedrak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Sedrak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Sedrak, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Sedrak works at
Locations
-
1
EpiDermatology4101 Greenbriar Dr Ste 305, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (281) 698-3949Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
EpiDermatology3609 Business Center Dr Ste 124, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (346) 888-4400
-
3
EpiDermatology350 Kingwood Medical Dr Ste 220, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (346) 888-4400Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
-
4
Texas Dermatology - Willowbrook13215 Dotson Rd Ste 140, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (713) 893-4472
-
5
Texas Dermatology - Katy21800 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Katy, TX 77449 Directions (713) 893-4472
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sedrak and his staff are great! Very compassionate and caring.
About Dr. Joseph Sedrak, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Arabic, Arabic and Spanish
- 1316966575
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- UCLA
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- University Of California At Riverside
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sedrak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sedrak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sedrak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sedrak works at
Dr. Sedrak has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sedrak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sedrak speaks Arabic, Arabic and Spanish.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Sedrak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sedrak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sedrak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sedrak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.