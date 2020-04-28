Overview

Dr. Joseph Sedrak, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Sedrak works at Texas Skin Center in Houston, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX, Kingwood, TX and Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.