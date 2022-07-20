See All Dermatologists in North Miami Beach, FL
Dermatology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. Joseph Seber, MD is a Dermatologist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson North Medical Center.

Dr. Seber works at Joseph F Seber MD in North Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Excision of Skin Cancer and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Joseph F Seber MD
    16870 Ne 19th Ave, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 947-1466

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson North Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Impetigo
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Joseph Seber, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558326215
    Education & Certifications

    • University Ia Hosps Clins
    • USPHS Hosp
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Seber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seber works at Joseph F Seber MD in North Miami Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Seber’s profile.

    Dr. Seber has seen patients for Impetigo, Excision of Skin Cancer and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Seber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

