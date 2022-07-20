Dr. Joseph Seber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Seber, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Seber, MD is a Dermatologist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson North Medical Center.
Locations
Joseph F Seber MD16870 Ne 19th Ave, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (305) 947-1466
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson North Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to dr Seber by a friend. . She raved about him. I see why. The office was very friendly and nice and he was a compassionate, nice and thorough doctor I highly recommend him. I took my mom as well, and she loved him.
About Dr. Joseph Seber, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1558326215
Education & Certifications
- University Ia Hosps Clins
- USPHS Hosp
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Dermatology
