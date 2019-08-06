Dr. Joseph Scogna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scogna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Scogna, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Scogna, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 213, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He operated on me 3 times,2 for my back and once on my neck.all 3 surgeries were a major improvement to my life. He is a great doctor and person. I give him 10 stars! Jeff Small
About Dr. Joseph Scogna, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson University Hospitals
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
