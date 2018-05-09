Dr. Joseph Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Schwartz, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Schwartz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rehoboth Beach, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Locations
Delaware Eye Institute18791 John J Williams Hwy Ste 1, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 Directions (302) 645-2300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Atlantic Retina Center P.A.31455 WINTERPLACE PKWY, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 742-4156
Gail C. S. Anderson, M.D., P.A.105 Pine Bluff Rd Ste 9, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 341-0005
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was recently referred to Dr. Schwartz for detached retinas in both eyes. He saw me the same day that my regular eye doctor contacted him. Her performed a laser procedure on my left eye that same day. On the following day he performed a more intrusive laser procedure on my right eye. I can't say enough good things about him. He was very personable with the office and operating room staff. My follow up visit six days later was a very good experience as well.
About Dr. Joseph Schwartz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Mercy Medical Center
- University of Maryland School Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Drusen, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
