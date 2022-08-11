See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Joseph Schwartz, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Schwartz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.

Dr. Schwartz works at Endocrinology Consultants, PC in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrinology Consultants, PC
    229 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 567-8999
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Endocrinology Consultants
    199 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 567-8008
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipedema
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Ruth Seidenberg — Aug 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Schwartz, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Indian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
    NPI Number
    • 1538185491
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz works at Endocrinology Consultants, PC in Englewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Schwartz’s profile.

    Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Schwartz speaks Hebrew, Indian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

