Dr. Schwab has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Schwab, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Schwab, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Charlton Memorial Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Osteosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 55 Fruit St Ste 3800, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-8636
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwab?
I feel so very blessed to have found Dr Schwab. There has never been a time where he has made me feel rushed. He listens to you, and explains any questions you have. His surgical skills have helped me greatly. I would not trust my back with any other doctor.
About Dr. Joseph Schwab, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1568667731
Education & Certifications
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwab has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Osteosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.