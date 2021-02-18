See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Joseph Schwab, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Schwab, MD

Hip & Knee Orthopedics
5 (25)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joseph Schwab, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital and Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital.

Dr. Schwab works at Froedtert & MCW in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Avascular Necrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin
Compare with other Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Wanner, MD
Dr. John Wanner, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Edward Nelsen-Freund, MD
Dr. Edward Nelsen-Freund, MD
10 (231)
View Profile
Dr. Adam Wooldridge, MD
Dr. Adam Wooldridge, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Locations

  1. 1
    Froedtert Dept. of Orthopedic Surgery
    9200 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 805-7426

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Froedtert Hospital
  • Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Avascular Necrosis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Avascular Necrosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schwab?

    Feb 18, 2021
    Very professional he knows what he doing I drove a hour to see him I highly recommend him
    Robert Bradley — Feb 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Schwab, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Schwab, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schwab to family and friends

    Dr. Schwab's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schwab

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Schwab, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Schwab, MD

    Specialties
    • Hip & Knee Orthopedics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568540508
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Inselspital Bern
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Schwab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwab has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwab has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Avascular Necrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwab.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Schwab, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.