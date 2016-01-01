Dr. Joseph Shreiber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shreiber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Shreiber, DO
Overview
Dr. Joseph Shreiber, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Weirton, WV. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East.
Dr. Shreiber works at
Locations
Children's Diagnostic Center334 Penco Rd, Weirton, WV 26062 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shreiber?
About Dr. Joseph Shreiber, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1184614141
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Medical Center East
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shreiber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shreiber using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shreiber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shreiber works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shreiber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shreiber.
