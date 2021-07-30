Dr. Joseph Schnittker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schnittker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Schnittker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Schnittker, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from QUEENS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital and Goshen Health Hospital.
Dr. Schnittker works at
Locations
Beacon Medical Group North Central Neurosurgery Elkhart500 Arcade Ave Ste 200, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 294-8404
Hospital Affiliations
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Goshen Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Quick to resolve the issue.
About Dr. Joseph Schnittker, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- QUEENS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schnittker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schnittker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schnittker has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schnittker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Schnittker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnittker.
