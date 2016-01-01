See All General Dentists in Oregon, OH
Dentistry
5 (316)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Joseph Schmidbauer, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Oregon, OH. 

Dr. Schmidbauer works at Joseph R. Schmidbauer DDS in Oregon, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph R. Schmidbauer DDS
    2609 Starr Ave, Oregon, OH 43616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 314-6019

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Amalgam Dental Fillings
Bad Taste in Mouth
Broken Tooth
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Bad Taste in Mouth
Broken Tooth

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cracked Tooth Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
Excessive Tooth Wear Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Fluoride Varnish Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Misshapen Teeth Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Oral Infection Chevron Icon
Orofacial Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Infection Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Tartar Buildup Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Polishing Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Teething
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Caused by Acid Attack Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Delta Dental

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 316 ratings
    Patient Ratings (316)
    5 Star
    (308)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Joseph Schmidbauer, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003927732
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Schmidbauer, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidbauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schmidbauer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schmidbauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schmidbauer works at Joseph R. Schmidbauer DDS in Oregon, OH. View the full address on Dr. Schmidbauer’s profile.

    316 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidbauer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidbauer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidbauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidbauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.