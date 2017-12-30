Dr. Joseph Schindler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schindler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Schindler, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Schindler, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
Heart & Vascular Center Outpatient Services800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 737-1057Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schindler was absolutely Amazing when my PCP Found him for me.. I was with a Neuro closer to me that I was not LIKING and was not LISTENING to about my issues. He just said stay on the blood thinners the rest of your life and you will be fine. Then Dr S came along and I took the HOUR trip to YALE and gave me a FULL WORK UP. 8 to 10 Viles of Blood, Multiple MRIs in different CUTS. Told me to wein off Coumadin and start Aspirin next. I would def see Dr S. Her Explains Everything..
About Dr. Joseph Schindler, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schindler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schindler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schindler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schindler has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schindler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schindler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schindler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schindler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schindler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.