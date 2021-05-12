Dr. Joseph Scherer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scherer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Scherer, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Scherer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Memorial University Of Newfoundland Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Locations
Chang Eye Group2101 Greentree Rd Ste A105, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 Directions (412) 429-2020Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Chang Eye Group3380 Washington Rd, McMurray, PA 15317 Directions (412) 429-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is very thorough in explaining the procedures. He is easy to talk to and takes a genuine interest in his patients.
About Dr. Joseph Scherer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1306805668
Education & Certifications
- University Health Center of Pittsburgh
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- Memorial University Of Newfoundland Faculty Of Medicine
- State University of New York
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Scherer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scherer.
