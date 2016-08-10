Overview

Dr. Joseph Scharpf, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Scharpf works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Tracheal Surgery, Laryngeal Cancer and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.