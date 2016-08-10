Dr. Joseph Scharpf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scharpf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Scharpf, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 293-6375Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scharpf?
I went to Dr. Scharpf 4 1/2 years ago, having been diagnosed with throat cancer. Other doctors advised radiation and chemo. Dr. Scharpf felt sure I was a candidate for surgery. He removed the mass 4 1/2 years ago. I saw him every six months since and am now cancer free. He is so professional, caring and kind. I would recommend him to anyone looking for excellent care in his field. I'm very grateful to him for saving my life. His staff and the entire Cleveland Org. is amazing.
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1265497044
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scharpf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scharpf accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scharpf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scharpf works at
Dr. Scharpf has seen patients for Tracheal Surgery, Laryngeal Cancer and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scharpf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Scharpf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scharpf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scharpf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scharpf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.