Dr. Joseph Schaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Schaffer, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Schaffer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Virginia College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.
Dr. Schaffer works at
Locations
-
1
TriStar Centennial Medical Center2400 Patterson St Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 342-6300
-
2
Harding Place394 Harding Pl Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 834-4482
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schaffer?
Great experience
About Dr. Joseph Schaffer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1275875775
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester Medical Ctr.
- University Of Virginia College Of Medicine
- Virginia Tech
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaffer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaffer works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.