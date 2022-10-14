Dr. Joseph Scandura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scandura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Scandura, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Scandura, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr Scandura seems extremely knowledgeable about current advances. He is patient, spending as much time as needed to answer all my questions. I never felt rushed or that he had other patients to see or someplace else to be. He presents options and appears thoroughly concerned. He treats me as an individual and not a statistic. Televisits are presented as an option to in-office visits. I am comforted knowing he is attending to my care.
- Hematology & Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
