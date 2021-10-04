Dr. Joseph Scales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Scales, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Scales, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Locations
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Presbyterian Hospital of Plano Office6124 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 691-1902
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very smart, and competent in his field. Very satisfied!
About Dr. Joseph Scales, MD
- Urology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1922449552
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
