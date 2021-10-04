See All Urologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Joseph Scales, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Scales, MD

Urology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joseph Scales, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Scales works at Urology Clinics of North Texas - Presbyterian Hospital of Plano Office in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Kidney Infection, Acute and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of USMD
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nirja Badhiwala, MD
Dr. Nirja Badhiwala, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Andrew Roberts, MD
Dr. Andrew Roberts, MD
4.0 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Parham, MD
Dr. Robert Parham, MD
3.6 (19)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of USMD.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Clinics of North Texas - Presbyterian Hospital of Plano Office
    6124 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 691-1902

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Kidney Infection, Acute
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Kidney Infection, Acute
Urinary Stones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Scales?

    Oct 04, 2021
    Very smart, and competent in his field. Very satisfied!
    Douglas Crockett — Oct 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Scales, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Scales, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Scales to family and friends

    Dr. Scales' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Scales

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Scales, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Scales, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922449552
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Scales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scales has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scales works at Urology Clinics of North Texas - Presbyterian Hospital of Plano Office in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Scales’s profile.

    Dr. Scales has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Kidney Infection, Acute and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Scales has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Scales, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.