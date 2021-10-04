Overview

Dr. Joseph Scales, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Scales works at Urology Clinics of North Texas - Presbyterian Hospital of Plano Office in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Kidney Infection, Acute and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.