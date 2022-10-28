Dr. Sbarra has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Sbarra, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Sbarra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Sbarra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sickbay329 E 34TH ST, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 913-0033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sbarra?
We have visited multiple times and every time we are very satisfied with the care we have received. His bedside manor and overall personality are amazing. The staff are just as amazing and I am so thankful we have them all in our area!
About Dr. Joseph Sbarra, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1760531149
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sbarra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sbarra works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sbarra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sbarra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sbarra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sbarra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.