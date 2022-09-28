See All Pediatricians in Oviedo, FL
Dr. Joseph Savona, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Savona, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.

Dr. Savona works at Joseph F Savona MD PA in Oviedo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph F Savona MD PA
    2572 W State Road 426 Ste 1048, Oviedo, FL 32765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 365-4499

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Nasopharyngitis
Circumcision
Fever
Nasopharyngitis
Circumcision

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 28, 2022
    OMG, I don't know where to begin because he is one awesome doctor. He took care of my disabled son, 3 children and my granddaughter until they were grown. We all just adore such a wonderful doctor and his staff. They are all so professional and Dr. Savona is such a thorough, kind, great, awesome and amazing doctor. I wish I could have had him forever. Dr. Savona, my children, granddaughter and myself will forever love, appreciate and remember you and how nice and courteous you were to our family. Barbara, Tim, Meina, Kenny, Korey and Derriqua.
    Barbara — Sep 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Savona, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 50 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306823711
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Savona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Savona has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Savona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Savona works at Joseph F Savona MD PA in Oviedo, FL. View the full address on Dr. Savona’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Savona. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savona.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

