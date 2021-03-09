See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Medford, OR
Dr. Joseph Savino, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (44)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Savino, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center and Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.

Dr. Savino works at Pain Specialists of Southern Oregon in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Specialists of Southern Oregon
    825 Bennett Ave, Medford, OR 97504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 779-5228
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
  • Asante Three Rivers Medical Center
  • Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • All Care Insurance Services
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Mar 09, 2021
    I’ve been treated by PSSO since 2006. All my interactions with Dr Savino have worked to maintain or to improve my quality of life managing chronic severe pain at multiple spine levels. When Nurse Practitioners were brought in a few years ago I understood the need due to patient volume but patient care went downhill. Have only seen Dr Savino for the two minutes prior to an injection at his new Surgery Center. Unable to communicate with him at all now. NP doesn’t always agree with Dr and vice versa. Makes things confusing for the patient. The billing department put an inexperienced clerk to contract with the most challenging of workers compensation insurance. Two years since Surgery Center opened and still no contract in place due solely to her lack of experience and receiving no help from other staff. Four stars down from five, on the way to three, sad. But where else are you going to go?
    Mar 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Savino, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1376535302
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Interventional Pain Management - Loma Linda University
    Residency
    • Anesthesiology Residency - Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Kettering Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Pacific Union College - B.S.
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Savino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Savino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Savino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Savino works at Pain Specialists of Southern Oregon in Medford, OR. View the full address on Dr. Savino’s profile.

    Dr. Savino has seen patients for Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Savino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

