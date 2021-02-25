Dr. Joseph Sauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Sauer, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Sauer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corydon, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harrison County Hospital.
Locations
Sauer Obstetrics & Gynecology1263 Hospital Dr NW Ste 260, Corydon, IN 47112 Directions (812) 738-6040
Hospital Affiliations
- Harrison County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I am a friend of Dr Sauer & also decided to have him as my Dr for my last baby. I am 44 years old & he was so calming, reassuring & just what I needed as a mom who hasn't done this in 13 years & was a little nervous about all the possible unknowns. My labor & delivery were wonderful as well. I am so thankful & blessed to have him as a friend with a huge heart for people and a Dr.
About Dr. Joseph Sauer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1013999366
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
