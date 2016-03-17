Overview

Dr. Joseph Saracco III, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Saracco III works at Champaign Dental Group in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.